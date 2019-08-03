Mosin stuns Mukono in Nairobi Championships

By AYUMBA AYODI

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Little-known Reuben Mosin stunned seasoned distance runner Moses Mukono to win the men’s 5,000m race during the Athletics Kenya Nairobi Region Championships at Nairobi West Prisons grounds.

Mosin, the 2019 Sotokoto 10km winner, and Mukono, the 2014 World Under-20 5,000m bronze medallist, went neck and neck with four laps top go before Mosin broke away just after the bell to triumph in 14 minutes and 09.3 seconds.

Mukono, the 2013 Africa Under-20 5,000m champion, settled second in 14:13.8, as Victor Chepkwony came in third in 14:29.1 to all make Team Nairobi for the National Championships due August 20-22 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Athletics Kenya will name Team Kenya for the World Championships slated from September 28 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar during the Nationals.

Mukono, the 2014 Africa Cross Country Under-20, finished second but it was a great return, having battled injuries and other personal misfortunes since his last appearance for Kenya at the 2015 World Cross Country in Guiyang, China.

“I was in good form in 2016 but I got an injury in military training. I have faced a lot since then but I am glad to have picked up the pieces,” said Mukono, who took part in the African Games 5,000m trials in June finishing ninth in the final.

Mukono thanked coach Gregory Kilonzo for rescuing him when he had given up on athletics. “He just came to my place in Ngong and pleaded with me not to give up,” Mukono said. “I thank God for him.”

“I just want to give it a try but my main focus is on the next cross country season and 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” said Mukono. “I believe I still have a great future in athletics but what I need to do now is focus and train hard.”

Mosin said he is ready to battle at the nationals and will be elated if he is to get to node for the World Championships. “It will be a dream come true if I am to make it to Doha,” said Mosin, who trains in Nyahururu and Ngong at the Chima Camp.

Team Nairobi will be represented by World Under-20 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet, who was given a wildcard.

Chebet, who is also the World Cross County Under-20 champion, was exempted from taking part in the event where Zenan Cheptoo clocked 17:30.0 to win but failed to attain the qualifying time for the nationals.

Bernard Kipkemoi, who represented Kenya at the 2017 Africa Cross Country, will lead Nairobi's 10,000m team. Kipkemoi won the men’s 5,000m that was used to select the team in 14:14.2, beating Albert Tanui in 14:15.2.

Also given a wild card is 2014 World Under-20 800m champion Alfred Kipketer, who watched from the sidelines as Timothy Sein won with the fastest time of 1:50.2 to make the team alongside Emmanuel Mohoi (1:51.2).

Junior Philemon Koinari claimed the fastest time in 400m in 49.8 to make the team alongside Dennis Suyia, who won the second heat in 49.9.

John Cheruiyot won the men’s 100m in 10.6, beating Moses Wasike to second in 10.9 as both qualified for the nationals.