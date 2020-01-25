Mugambi glides to victory in Eastern Cross Country

By CHARLES WANYORO

Newcomer John ‘Spider’ Mugambi Saturday capitalised on home advantage to win the senior men's race during the Athletics Kenya (AK) Upper Eastern region cross country championships at Kilimani Primary School grounds in Isiolo.

Buoyed by home fans, Mugambi was in high spirits, leading from gun to tape to upset the Embu team which had been in camp for a month training at high altitude Kigari grounds. Mugambi clocked in 28.06 minutes to win the 10km race dominated by athletes from Embu County.

The former street boy who trains in Ngong, said he was determined to make Team Kenya.

In the senior women’s race, former Paris half marathon second runner-up, Polline Wanjiku Njeru announced her comeback from maternity leave in style, with a deserved win in 33:39 minutes.

The 29-year old, who won the 2018 Warszawa PZU half marathon in Poland, had sat out competitive races since giving birth in October 2018.

Wanjiku ran in a pack that included her Embu training partners Jane Karimi and Bancy Muthoni, before breaking away at the 4km mark to win the race.

“It's great to win under hot conditions, I believe I am about to regain my form. I am back in regular training and I am determined to take part in international races this year,” she said.

Polline Wanjiku Njeru of Embu on course to winning the Athletics Kenya (AK) Upper Eastern region senior women’s cross country at Kilimani Primary school grounds, Isiolo county on January 25, 2020. PHOTO | CHARLES WANYORO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In the junior women's 6km category, Salome Otiso of Embu who excelled in last year’s Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association steeplechase easily won in 21:50 minutes, to beat a big field of athletes drawn from five counties.

Isiolo’s Josphine Ekela was second in 23.38 minutes, while Purity Mwende of Embu was third in 24.18 minutes.

In the junior men's 8km race, Kelvin Kariuki, brother to former Paris half marathon winner Morris Munene, announced his arrival at the big stage surging to a comfortable win in 23.22 minutes.

The Embu College student said he was optimistic of making Team Kenya. His teammate Christopher Mathenge was second in 24.11 minutes while Titus Onidicho of Isiolo came third in 24.17 minutes.