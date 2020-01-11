By AYUMBA AYODI

Defending champion Charles Muneria retained his title with Loice Chemining grabbing her maiden victory during the Kenya Prisons Service Cross Country Championships at Prisons Staff Training College (PSTC), Ruiru on Saturday.

Muneria, from Central, once again toyed with the field before cruising to victory in 30 minutes and 47.50.

Muneria, 23, who represented Kenya in 5,000m race at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, brushed aside Emmanuel Ngatuny from Prisons Headquarters to second place in 31:01.72. Ngatuny finished third last year.

Albert Tonui, a guest athlete, wrapped up the last podium place in 31:1397 as the Kenya Prisons trio declared a battle ahead of the National Cross Country Championships on February 8 in Nairobi.

“It was a very tight race with a very strong field but I am glad to retain the title. This gives me a good leverage ahead of the Nationals,” said Mneria.

Geoffrey Korir came in fourth in 31:21.03 with the 2007 Osaka World marathon champion Luke Kibet settling fifth in 31:28.13.

Chemining of PSTC beat teammate Sandra Chebet in a sprint finish winning in 35:11.92 against 35:12.65 as 2017 World Cross Country bronze medallist Lilian Kasait timed 35:22.18 for third place.

Results:

Men

1. Charles Muneria (Central) 30:47.50, 2. Emmanuel Ngatuny (PHQ) 31:01.72, 3. Albert Tonui (Guest) 31:13.97, 4. Geoffrey Korir (PSTC) 31:21.03

5. Luke Kibet (PHQ) 31:28.13, 6. Victor Chepkwony (Guest) 31:31.94

Women: