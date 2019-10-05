Mutitu, Jerop win Madoka Half Marathon

By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Peter Mutitu and Cynthia Jerop are the winners of this year's Madoka Half Marathon.

Mutitu, an individual entrant, clocked one hour 16 minutes 46 seconds to emerge the men's winner of the 14th edition which concluded at Taita Taveta University in Ngerenyi. Joseph Kahora and Joseph Chege, also individual entrants, finished second and third in 1:17.42 and 1:18.50 respectively.

The 46-year-old Mutitu said he could have registered better time but the slippery course slowed him down.

“I’m not complaining about the weather but it was slippery. This made me to run a bit slow since I was afraid of falling which would have cost me victory,” said Mutitu.

In the women's race, 24 year-old Jerop Cynthia from Nandi who was taking part for the first time won in 1:18.55 ahead of defending champion Delvine Meringor who finished second in 1:19.20. Vaati Naumi completed he podium in 1:20.20.

A total of 74 athletes took part in the race which was jointly sponsored by Safaricom, Brookside Dairy, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Revenue Authority among others.

