NMG, Meru County unveil Mt Kenya Mountain Running partnership

The Meru County Government has signed a partnership with Nation Media Group to support the inaugural Mt Kenya Mountain Running Championship set for February 22 in Meru.

The event, which will be held annually, is aimed at raising funds to support the fight against cancer, boost environmental conservation and promote the region as a tourist and investment hub.

Speaking on Friday during a short ceremony at Nation Centre, Nairobi Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi called on Kenyans come out in large numbers and be part of the initiative.

The governor said besides the run, it will be opportunity an to further explore the potential of Mount Kenya, which has been long since underutilised, for increased revenue to the county.

“I thank the Nation Media Group who have agreed to partner with us and I challenge other corporates to come on board. When you mention Meru - one thing that comes to our minds is miraa. But Meru has other things to offer and the mountain run is just one of them,” said Murungi.

“We have engaged the Athletics Kenya (AK) in as far as the route and course of the event is concerned and they have given us the greenlight. We are targeting atleast 3000 runners for starters. At the same time, we are putting in the right mechanism so that AK draft the championship into their calendar."

NMG Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama welcomed the move, before confirming that NTV will air the race live.

“We are glad to be part of the initiative. I’m glad that we will partner on this cause that seeks to fight cancer. We will be sending a contingent of 20 runners to compete in the event,” said Gitagama.

The event will feature four among other races including 12km elite, 8km and 6km junior, 2km family fun run, Institutions of higher learning, Masters and corporate groups runs.

The registration fee for the races 12km elite is Sh2,500, Corporates will pay Sh100,000 per team, while fees for other categories will be Sh2000.