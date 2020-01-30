NOC-K to roll out marketing plan

By AYUMBA AYODI

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) is developing a five-year marketing plan that should be rolled out at the end of next month, the organisation’s acting secretary general Francis Mutuku has said.

Mutuku noted that the plan - that is being spearheaded by American Olympic scholar and sports consultant Idy Uyoe - will help position NOC-K at a strong point where stakeholders will view it differently in service provision.

Mutuku disclosed that Uyoe, who presided over NOC-K’s three-day sports marketing seminar that ended Thursday at Hill Park Hotel, Nairobi, will join the Olympic committee’s strategy focus group that has been working on the marketing plan, among other things, for the last one year.

COMMUNICATION STRATEGY

“We have engaged people who have been doing sports marketing and Uyoe will from Monday next week, for a week, help us put the document together,” said Mutuku during the workshop’s closing ceremony on Thursday.

Mutuku said the next assignment will have them put together a strong communication strategy that will help NOC-K disseminate news about its programmes and on athletes from across the Olympic disciplines.

“We want to reach out to people before and after many events so as to inform them what our athletes are doing.

“We want to conversation to continue and go beyond after our athletes win medals at Commonwealth and Olympic Games besides other events,” explained Mutuku, adding that this will help position the athletes where corporates will be able to pick them for commercial engagements.

Mutuku said the sports marketing seminar was just one of NOC-K’s programmes for capacity building for its affiliates, adding that the next phase will see them invite federation treasurers only for a specialised course.