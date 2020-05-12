By ELIAS MAKORI

World Athletics’ announcement of a new date for Nairobi’s Continental Tour leg confirms the international community’s confidence in Kenya’s organisational ability, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has said.

World Athletics on Tuesday gave September 26 at the new date of the Nairobi leg of the new 10-meet series.

The one-day meet was initially scheduled for May 2 at the Moi International Sports Centre but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We would like to thank World Athletics for their confidence in Kenya and in our capacity to organise world class competitions,” Amina said after learning of the new date.

“This announcement of the new date is significant beyond sport because it shows the international community's confidence in Kenya post-Covid-19 and offers hope for our sportsmen and women who can now look forward to a bright future.”

She appealed to athletes to continue training more intensely “while still strictly observing public health directives on social distancing and good sanitation.”

The CS added that planning for the September 26 meeting will continue more aggressively and appealed to corporates to help finance the ground-breaking competition, saying the government had already committed Sh75 million to the event, which is almost 70 per cent of the required budget.

“We encourage corporate contributions towards the success of the Nairobi Continental Tour meeting in cash and in kind,” she said.

“Corporates, and friends of sport, are therefore encouraged to chip in to meet the deficit.”

The minister noted that Kenyan athletes had dominated global podiums since the 1950s and the country was ready to show that it can also organise world class competitions.

“Since the 1950s, Kenya has produced hundreds of global sports champions, especially in track and field.

“The Nairobi Continental Tour meet will prove the country can also organise impeccable global competitions as was witnessed during the memorable IAAF World Under-18 Championships in 2017,” said Amina, adding that the Nairobi Tour competition will also be “a fitting celebration of Kenya's and the world's triumph over adversity and appreciation of the sacrifices Kenyans made to secure a safe country during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Amina noted that plans for the World Under-20 Championships and the Safari Rally’s return to the World Rally Championships are still very much on course.

“As we celebrate the new date, we also assure of the government's continued progress in preparations for the World Under-20 Championships and World Rally Championship Safari Rally even as we wait for fresh dates for these important competitions,” she noted.