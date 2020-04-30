By MACHARIA MWANGI

With the athletics programme across the globe having been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, majority of professional runners are in a catch-22 situation.

Many are struggling to stay afloat, against the backdrop of the pandemic that continues to wreck havoc on world economies.

But at the unheralded Run2gether training camp, situated in the scenic Longonot area in the outskirts of Naivasha, along the busy Naivasha-Naivasha highway, runners have a reason to smile after the Australian founder and manager Thomas Krejci promised each runner Sh10,000 monthly stipend.

According to the camp manager Geoffrey Gikuni, the 47 runners will benefit from the programme launched recently by their philanthropic founder.

“Majority of the budding runners were struggling financially and the move is a great boost to them as the country continues to struggle with Covid-19,” said Gikuni, an accomplished athlete.

And to ensure that the athletics are in tip-top shape, the manager has introduced bi-weekly virtual competition among the athletes under his watch, with the winners walking home with Sh10,000, runners-up Sh7,500 with those settling for the third spot pocketing Sh5,000.

“It is a real motivation to the runners and the programme will ensure that they still remain competitive while training on their own,” added Gikuni.

A communiqué from Krejci stated that Run2gether runners will have four virtual races in May and June, and with races having being cancelled, all members with duly signed contracts will participate from home and run the race (time trial) wherever they are.

“European runners and guests will also participate and “run2gether” with you. There will be four challenges, every second Friday starting in May. Everyone can run the race individually, throughout the day,” said the founder.

The race, according to him, must be documented with a GPS watch, with each contest having a result list.

“This is an opportunity for you to prove your good shape and win prize money. The race will be part of the new training programme for each of you and it is compulsory to take part,” said the founder of the camp.

“Connected to a Smartphone, it will deliver notifications to the founder with the winners being rewarded accordingly,” said Gikuni.

GPS WATCHES

Runners who have benefited from the programme were full of praise for their founder’s ingenuity, terming it a shot in the arm for upcoming runners.

“I was scheduled to take part in several international races which were, unfortunately, cancelled due to coronavirus crisis. I solely depend on running and the cancellation was a big blow to me,” said a camp member Geoffrey Githuku.

Githuku is among the elite runners who have been kitted with GPS watches and making use of it has been an exciting experience for him.

“The issues of finances are a thing of the past and I have every reason to train hard and keep fit,” said the runner.

His teammate Denise Lopua is also upbeat about the latest development and is now focused on delivering post Covid-19.

“My focus now shifts to personal training. I have the motivation and drive,” he said.

He was among the runners scheduled to fly abroad for competition before the pandemic but he, like many others athletes, have been forced to shelve his plans.

The camp was started in 2009 with young runners aged between 12 and 16 years being roped in, but has since been sent home due to the pandemic. Most of them are in primary and secondary schools.

Upcoming athletes from the sun-dried area of Longonot are beneficiaries of the well-managed camp that has revolutionise running at the little known place.