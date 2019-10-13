Ndalat Gaa race gets Sh7.5 million boost

By AYUMBA AYODI

The 11the edition of Isaiah Kiplagat Memorial Ndalat Gaa Cross Country received a major boost on Friday when seven companies unveiled Sh7.5 million sponsorship for the event.

The event will be held on October 19 at Paul Boit Farm, Ndalat Hills in Nandi County. More than 5,000m participants are expected to take part in the one-day event.

Safaricom, Kass Media and Nandi County Government gave Sh2 million each, while Kenya Pipeline and Mosop Constituency CDF have donated Sh500,000 each. Athletics Kenya gave Sh300,000 and Silverstone Air Sh200,000. Once again, there will be a free medical camp for two days on October 18-19 at the same venue.

At hand to receive the donations from Safaricom brand assets and sponsorships manager, Mishi Wambiji, Kass Media chief executive officer, Julius Lamaon and Nandi County Deputy Governor Yulita Cheruiyot were hosts Athletics Kenya Central Rift chairman Abraham Mutai.

Also present during the presentation were AK senior vice president Paul Mutwii and AK CEO Susan Kamau.

Mutai said they are ready to host the championships with 12 races on card including senior men and women’s 10km and junior men and women’s 8km. There will be 6km races for secondary school boys’ and girls’, 4km (boys and girls 10-14) and 500m (boys and girls 4-9).

