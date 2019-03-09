Ndereba, Boru to roll back years at ‘Beyond Zero’ race

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Kenyan legends Catherine Ndereba and Atoi Boru will be among over 25,000 runners who will pour onto the streets of Nairobi today for the Beyond Zero Half Marathon, a charity race organised by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta to raise funds for healthcare.

Two-time world marathon champion Ndereba, 46, also boasts four Boston Marathon titles with a double in Chicago and a win at the Osaka Marathon in her prime.

“I will run in the 10-kilometre race just to support the First Lady’s initiative,” said Ndereba who ran in trademark sunglasses in her glory days, also winning two Olympic marathon silver medals.

Boru, 45, the 1992 World Under-20 champion in the 1,500 metres and now a coach, is also lined up in the men’s 10km race. The elites also include Coast cross country champion Panuel Mkungo, a seasoned half marathoner who will compete in the 21km race.

The elite women’s field includes 2012 World Under-20 Championships’ 3,000 metres gold medallist Mercy Chepwogen, Monica Wanjiru, the 2015 All-Africa Games 5,000m silver medallist, and Lydia Nyansikera who finished seventh in the half marathon at the 2017 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon. Also in the mix is 2:46:49 marathoner Sheila Chesang.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Rachel Ruto, Ida Odinga and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed are among dignitaries registered to pound the streets of Nairobi in the race day which is returning after a two-year hiatus.

The first three finishers in the half marathon races will take home Sh250,000, Sh125,000 and Sh75,000, respectively. The top three finishers in the 10km will be rewarded with Sh100,000, Sh60,000 and Sh40,000.

The Nation Media Group has also entered a strong field of 50 runners, led by Mykie Mutua, to support the First Lady’s charity.