New mum Mercy Cherono set for Mumias return

Thursday May 23 2019

In this file photo, Mercy Cherono takes part in National Cross Country Trials National Police on February 15, 2015 at Uhuru Gardens. PHOTO | FILE |

  • The weekend meeting should see the comeback of 2014 Commonwealth Games 5,000 metres champion Mercy Cherono who is making a return from her maiden maternity break.
By BERNARD ROTICH
It will be a battle of the titans when elite and upcoming athletes line up for the second meeting of Athletics Kenya’s track and field series from Friday at the Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County.

The weekend meeting should see the comeback of 2014 Commonwealth Games 5,000 metres champion Mercy Cherono who is making a return from her maiden maternity break.

Cherono, who will compete in her favourite 5,000m race, is keen on seeking a slot in the Kenyan team to the IAAF World Championships which will be hosted in Doha, Qatar, in September and October.

She has been training in her Kericho home turf and told Nation Sport her preparations have been good and that Mumias will offer her a good opportunity to gauge her shape.

“It will be first time to compete after maternity leave and, basically, I will be gauging how my body is going to react in the race. I will be able to sharpen my training after that ahead of the national trials,” said Cherono who is under the 2-Running Club banner.

“I have been training well but I feel there is need to do more because the race now days is competitive and there are new, upcoming athletes who are very good,” she added.

