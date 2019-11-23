Ngelel stuns Tanki, Bett in Machakos

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Defence Forces' Frankline Ngelel floored Bomet's duo of defending champion Julius Tanki and Leonard Bett to win men's 10km race during the first leg of Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series at the People's Park, Machakos on Saturday.

Mary Njau from Nyahururu cashed on the absence of the defending champion Winfred Mbithe, who watched from the sidelines to win the women's 10km race.

Tanki and Bett, who won men's Under-20 8km race last year, led Ngelel for the better part of the last three laps heading to the bell.

Then Tanki and Bett decided to slow the pace for the water break just after the last bell only for Ngelel, who had stayed behind, to overtake them.

The 24-year-old Ngelel never looked back as he weathered Tanki and Bett's charge to win in 29 minutes and 40.7 seconds.

"I had read their game plan and I knew when to strike. The opportunity came when they went for the water break just after the bell," said Ngelel, who was making a return after finishing second in 2017.

Tanki finished second four seconds behind Ngelel with Bett, the World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist, coming in third in 29:50.2.

Ngelel, who had just returned after a three-month layoff due to an injury, now shifts his focus to the Armed Forces Cross Country Championships next year followed by the National Championships.