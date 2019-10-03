alexa Nike denies doping athletes - Daily Nation
Nike denies doping athletes

Thursday October 3 2019

In this file photo taken on March 16, 2016 Nike president and CEO Mark Parker reveals their latest innovative sports products during an event in New York. PHOTO | JEWEL SAMAD |

In Summary

  • "Nike did not participate in any effort to systematically dope any runners ever; the very idea makes me sick," Parker wrote in the email sent to employees on Tuesday following the revelations about the athletics coach.
AFP
By AFP
NEW YORK

Nike never participated in efforts to "systematically dope" runners, CEO Mark Parker said in an email obtained by AFP Wednesday after sponsored coach Alberto Salazar was given a four-year ban for doping.
"Nike did not participate in any effort to systematically dope any runners ever; the very idea makes me sick," Parker wrote in the email sent to employees on Tuesday following the revelations about the athletics coach.

more to follow....

