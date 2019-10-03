Nike denies doping athletes
Thursday October 3 2019
NEW YORK
Nike never participated in efforts to "systematically dope" runners, CEO Mark Parker said in an email obtained by AFP Wednesday after sponsored coach Alberto Salazar was given a four-year ban for doping.
"Nike did not participate in any effort to systematically dope any runners ever; the very idea makes me sick," Parker wrote in the email sent to employees on Tuesday following the revelations about the athletics coach.
more to follow....