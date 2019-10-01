Noah Lyles delivers men's 200 metres world title

By AFP

DOHA

Noah Lyles produced a superb performance to win the world 200 metres title in his first major championships on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old American - who has earned comparisons with retired Jamaican legend Usain Bolt - went clear at 50 metres out to cross the line in 19.83 seconds.

Canada's Andre De Grasse took silver in 19.95 and Alex Quinonez of Ecuador finished third in 19.98.

Lyles - who has run quicker over 100m and 200m than Bolt at the same age - was behind Britain's Adam Gemili entering the straight but powered past him.

In winning, Lyles also delivered the perfect response to Bolt questioning prior to the championships if he could handle the pressure.

De Grasse, bronze medallist in the 100m, added yet another medal to his growing collection as both he and surprise package Quinonez, the PanAm champion, passed a tiring Gemili.

It was more agony for the Briton as he had been edged out of the bronze in the 2016 Olympic final.