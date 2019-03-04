Nock issues scholarships to eight

By AYUMBA AYODI

Eight sportsmen and women are set to benefit from Olympic Solidarity scholarships worth Sh12 million, which is geared towards helping them qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) acting secretary general, Francis Mutuku disclosed Monday that the eight athletes made it from 12 applications.

Mutuku said the scholarships are for the period starting January this year to the time of the Olympics planned for July 24 to August 9 in Japan or when the individual athletes fails under any of the qualification process.

Table tennis and shooting prodigies Brian Mutua and Gulraaj Sehmi are among the beneficiaries of the scholarships that are intended to provide the individual athletes with the best opportunity to prepare and hopefully qualify for the Olympics.

Others are the Continental Cup 800m champion Emmanuel Korir, who is also the 2018 Diamond Trophy winner, Mercy Joseph (Badminton) and Danilo Rosafio (swimming).

Also to benefit are Carlos Atieno (Judo), Webster Lukose (weightlifting) and Mathayo Mahabila (wrestling).

Mutuku noted that the process of awarding started off by nominations from the respective federations. These nominations were then forwarded to the Olympic Solidarity.

“The Olympic Solidarity in liaison with the respective International Federations assessed each individual applicant and awarded those who have the best chances of participating the forthcoming Olympics,” said Mutuku.

Mutuku said they will liaise with the respective athletes and federations to craft on how they will handle their training, coaching and Olympics qualifying tournaments whether locally or outside the country.

“However, it should be noted that in case any of the eight athletes fail to qualify for the Olympics, the scholarship will be given to other needy cases if they arise,” said Mutuku.

Mutuku explained that in view of the importance of this process to the individual athlete, Nock will convene a Technical Committee made up of qualified and experienced personnel before the end of this week to provide oversight to this programme.

“The Technical Committee will oversight, guide, direct and in conjunction with the respective technical or national coaches provide the best programme to assist these athletes qualify,” said Mutuku.

The selected athletes will have a further fund available for them to participate in the final qualification competitions once they prove successful in their preparations.

“Nock is excited about this programme as it provides in the short term the best chance of Kenya sending additional disciplines to the Olympics,” said Mutuku adding that the Strategic Plan which is now under the validation process has provided on a long term radical and transformative approach to the Elite Athletes Performance Programme.

