Nock president Tergat lands IOC position

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) President, Paul Tergat has added another feather to his cap after being appointed as a member to the International Olympic Committee's newly created Future Host Commissions (Summer and Winter) for future Olympic Games.

The Commission under the chair of Norwegian Kristin Kloster will advice and provide recommendations to the IOC Executive Board (EB) in regard to future hosts for Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games (Summer and Winter).

Target will be representing Nock in the broad-based Commission, according to a communication from the IOC Executive Board released on Monday.

The Commissions were formed following the IOC Session decision for a more targeted, streamlined and flexible approach, in which flexibility applies to the elections of Future Games Host.

Tergat became an independent IOC member at the 125th IOC Session in Buenos Aires in September 2013 and he is currently a member of the IOC Coordination for the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2022, among other Commissions.

He is also an Ambassador Against Hunger with the United Nations World food Programme (WFP).

Advertisement

IOC President, Thomas Bach, congratulated Tergat on his appointment saying, “There will be a two-speed progression for the work of the Commissions. The Winter Commissions will start immediately, as the priority at this moment is the discussions about the Winter Youth Olympic Games 2024 and the Olympic Winter Games 2030,” said Bach.

He added: “The Summer Commission has slightly more time to enter into a dialogue with the number of various interested cities, regions and countries we have already.”