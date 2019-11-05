By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) will decide in February, next year whether to have Team Kenya camp in Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Nock secretary general Francis Mutuku disclosed that they have discussed all the legal and contractual implications of the whole deal with Kurume City governors but are yet to sign the agreement.

Tokyo Summer Olympic Games are programmed from July 24 to August 9 in the Japanese capital.

Mutuku said one of the reasons they haven’t put the pen on paper is that most federations are yet to qualify their sportsmen and women for the Games.

Kurume City is approximately 1,086km by road and 879km by air from the Japanese capital, Tokyo.

“We expect 60 per cent of the federations to know their status by January 30 next year but again we shall consider what is best for our athletes. We shall consider other alternatives is need be,” said Mutuku.

Advertisement

Mutuku explained that they will be guided mainly by Athletics Kenya in the selection of the venue for Team Kenya camp but said disciplines like volleyball will be much at home with the indoor arena.

However, Mutuku noted Kurume offered good sponsorship deal compared with two other places ranging from accommodation, facilities and transport.