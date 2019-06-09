Nyakeruri hits African Games javelin mark

By AYUMBA AYODI

National Police Service’s Damacline Nyakeruri has qualified for the African Games after clocking 48.82m to win women’s javelin throw in the third and final leg of the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meet in Narok over the weekend.

Nyakeruri, who represented Kenya at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia last year, beat the qualifying distance of 48.50 to triumph at the Narok Stadium that hosted the AK Meet for the first time.

The national champion edged out Dorothy Chepng’etich from Sigowet and Kenya Navy’s Salome Orenge on second place with distances of 44.82m and 44.53m respectively.

The 2013 Africa Junior champion Alexander Kiprotich from Kenya Defence Forces threw 68.51m to win men’s javelin throw, beating individual entrant Duncan Kinyanjui in 66.69.

Africa Under-18 champion Ita Nao, who finished fourth at Youth Olympic Games last year, took the last podium place with a throw of 63.61 to the delight of the home fans.

Narok marked the last AK Meet ahead of the trials for the African Games planned from June 20 to 22 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.