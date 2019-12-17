Nyeri hosts AK camp ahead of World U-20

By JOSEPH KANYI

Kenya is leaving nothing to chance as it prepares to host the 2020 World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi.

After successful regional Under-20 Championships last month, Athletics Kenya has established 14 training camps countrywide to enable selectors pick the probables for the World Under-20 Championships in Athletics to be held from July 7-12 next year.

The camps are organised by the AK's Youth Committee chaired by Barnaba Korir with the aim of identifying top-notch athletes to face those from other countries in the championship.

In Nyeri, 50 budding athletes from the Central region have pitched camp at the high altitude Ihururu Stadium in Tetu Constituency for intensive training in what is the first of 16 such camps.

The athletes (25 boys and 25 girls) have been sourced from five counties in the region - Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Murang'a and Nyeri. From December 1 to 21, the athletes will be training for both track and field events under the mentorship of national youth coach Kariuki Gikonyo, Francis Kamau, Simon Njenga, Simon Mwaniki, Milkah Wambui, and Lydiah Wangui as the chaperon.

They have been doing various body drills and speed work at the stadium while residing at Ngooru Secondary School, some two kilometres from the training venue.

It is the first such camp in the region and organizers have avoided Ruring'u Stadium in Nyeri town where construction work stalled over a year ago.

A month ago, the Nyeri County Sports Department and the Central AK Branch came under sharp criticism after they staged the regional Under-20 trials on a murky track on one wing of Ruring'u Stadium.

The decision to take the regional team to Ihururu Stadium was welcomed by AK’s Youth Committee vice chairman Erastus Kabugi who inspected the camp on Sunday.

"As the youth committee, we are determined to deliver a good team. The main challenge in all our camps is poor training grounds and lack of equipment," said coach Kabugi.