Olympic champion to highlight IAAF Run24:1

By AYUMBA AYODI

Olympic 5,000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot will captain over 500 participants in the IAAF Run24:1 scheduled to take place on Sunday starting at 9.30am at the Nairobi National Park, off Langáta Road.

The race started by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to popularise the game will be held concurrently in 24 major cities in six continents around the world covering 1 mile hence the Run24:1 race.

Athletics Kenya Nairobi region chairman Barnaba Korir disclosed that plans for the race are complete and participants should report venue by 7.30am for briefing before the race.

“The race is part of the IAAF global campaign to inspire and motivate people to experience the excitement of running, “said Korir. “It is just celebrating the spirit Global Running Day which annually takes place the first Wednesday in June.”

Korir said participation is free and those taking part should have registered before May 30 to get the running bib number. “Every race has a captain and we picked on Vivian Cheruiyot,” said Korir.

Besides Nairobi, the race will be held in four other Africa cities of Gaborone (Botswana), Yaoundé (Cameroon), Rabat (Morocco) and Port Louis (Mauritius).

Meanwhile, Athletics Kenya (AK) South Rift and Narok County government have assured athletes of a well organised third leg of AK Track and Field Meet from June 7-8 at the Narok Stadium.

AK South Rift chairman John Wachira dismissed speculation that the event might be relocated to Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium noting that preparations to host the event in Narok are almost complete.

Wachira urged coaches to forward the names of their athletes are their events to the branch’s secretary Japheth Kemei before June 6 for proper planning of the championships.

“It’s the first time Narok is hosting such a big event and we want it to not only succeed but have the athletes enjoy every moment of it in Narok," said Wachira.

Narok will be the third and last AK Track and Field Meet before the trials for the African Games planned from June 20-22 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Ruringú Stadium, Nyeri and Mumias Sugar Sports Complex hosted the first and second AK Track and Field Meets respectively.

The African Games will now take place from August 23 to September 3 at the Moroccan city of Casablanca.

The Africa Games trials will then pave way for the institutional and regional athletics championships that will end July 26-27. The residential training for Team Kenya for African Games will start on July 28 at Kasarani for three weeks before departure for Morocco.

Narok County Director for Sports Benson Kariuki disclosed that the murram track is ready for competition after Athletics Kenya worked on the track that exceeded with 30m, reducing it to the required standards.