By AFP

More by this Author

DOHA

Olympic hammer throw champion Dilshod Nazarov of Tajikistan has been temporarily suspended after one of his samples from the 2011 world athletics championships failed a doping retest, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old, who won gold in Rio de Janeiro three years ago, will miss out on an eighth world championship appearance in Doha, with the event getting underway on Friday.

Nazarov, also a world silver medallist in 2015 in Beijing, finished 10th in the 2011 hammer final in Daegu.

His sample collected during that competition was positive for the steroid turinabol, the AIU said.

Nazarov's 2016 title is the only gold medal in Tajikistan's Olympic history.