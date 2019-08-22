Omanyala, Safania win national 100m titles

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Universities' Ferdinand Omanyala and Monica Safania from Kenya Police are the new National men and women's 100m champions.

Omanyala easily waylaid his opponents clocking 10.48 seconds to win men's race beating Samuel Chege of Kenya Defence Forces to second place in 10.73.

Kenya Prisons' Hesbon Ochieng came in third in 10.80.

"It was a good race and I could have returned a good time were it not for the hamstring injury that is yet to heal well," said Omanyala, who hopes to hit the qualifying time for the World Championships due September 28 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.

It was Omanyala's maiden national title.