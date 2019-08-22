alexa Omanyala, Safania win national 100m titles - Daily Nation
Omanyala, Safania win national 100m titles

Thursday August 22 2019

Ferdinand Omanyala (right) crosses the finishing line during Athletics Kenya Nationals Athletics Championship men's 100 metres race final at Nyayo National Stadium on August 22, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Universities' Ferdinand Omanyala and Monica Safania from Kenya Police are the new National men and women's 100m champions.

Omanyala easily waylaid his opponents clocking 10.48 seconds to win men's race beating Samuel Chege of Kenya Defence Forces to second place in 10.73.

Kenya Prisons' Hesbon Ochieng came in third in 10.80.

"It was a good race and I could have returned a good time were it not for the hamstring injury that is yet to heal well," said Omanyala, who hopes to hit the qualifying time for the World Championships due September 28 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.

It was Omanyala's maiden national title.

Safania timed 12.36 to claim her first national title, beating compatriot and favourite Fresha Mwangi to second place in 12.69. Patricia Isichi romped home third in 12.76.

