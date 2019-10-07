'On another day I would be World champion,' says Yego

Granada’s Anderson Peters threw a distance of 86.89 metres in his fourth attempt to be declared the world champion

By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

More by this Author

Former world champion Julius Yego has termed his failure to reclaim the title he last won in 2015 a bad day in office.

On Sunday, Yego, who won gold in the javelin at 2015 World Championships, finished 11th in the final after all his three attempts went off the sector and were subsequently not marked.

Granada’s Anderson Peters threw a distance of 86.89 metres in his fourth attempt to be declared the world champion. The IAAF Diamond League Trophy winner Magnus Kirt from Estonia took silver.

Unfortunately, Kirt had to be carted from the stadium after landing awkwardly on his shoulder following his fifth round throw. Johannes Vetter of Germany took bronze.

On Sunday, the 2015 world javelin champion Julius Yego said: “I was unlucky today. It's part of sports to lose. I competed well but I did not have luck,” Yego said.

Yego’s throw of 87.88m would have won him the gold medal had it not landed off-field.

Advertisement

“I think everybody else has not done well tonight. My throw of 87.88 metres went off the field but it can be the leading mark. It's just that it went outside,” Yego, who is also Team Kenya captain at the championship, said.

“It is part of life in javelin. Tonight was very bad for me. I was very unlucky,” Yego, 30, added.

On Saturday, Yego had qualified for the final as one of the best five losers.

Yego, who competed in the first qualification round on Saturday, threw a distance of 83.86 metres to finish fifth in his cluster which had 16 athletes.

“Nothing affected me in the qualification heat. It's just part of the competition. Sometimes you do well and sometimes you fall short of your expectations,” Yego said on Saturday.