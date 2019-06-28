Baaru chasing seventh title at scenic Lewa

By JOSEPH KANYI

There cannot be a better experience than running on a dirt and unwinding course shaded by sparsely populated acacia trees and a rare spectatorship of the wildlife at a high altitude of 5,500 feet above sea level.

Well, that will be the case on Saturday as the 20th edition of the Safaricom Marathon, one of the world’s toughest distance races, gets underway at Lewa Wildlife Conservancy straddling Meru and Isiolo counties.

Over 1,400 runners from over 20 countries have registered for this year's race which has the full marathon, half marathon and a five-kilometre children’s race.

“What began as a comparatively tiny event in the year 2000 has now grown from 180 runners to over 1,400 runners in 2018.” said Mike Watson, the chief executive officer at Lewa Conservancy.

The undisputed king of Lewa and the defending champion, Philemon Gitia Baaru, will be expected to hunt for his seventh victory in the marathon category.

SPEED CALCULATIONS

On the other hand, topping the watch list on the women category is Jane Ngima, out to defend her 2018 title.

She conquered the tough course last year in two hours, 51 minutes and 36 seconds ahead of Esther Macharia who came home in 2:53.36.

If the two fail to do their speed calculations well, three-time race champion Frida Lodepa will be expected to be in the cabin hunting for glory.

Tens of corporate teams and families will also throng the course along the local and international runners to have fan in the country's one of the breathtaking conservancy.

With the mercury expected to hit a high of 24 degrees centigrade and low of 14, participants will have a good time hopping their muscles in the savannah grassland against some the endangered wildlife.

Proceeds from the race have enabled the provision of education to needy children as well as equipping medical facilities and supported community development projects in the region.

“This unique marathon is exceptional in many ways. It combines an unusual fundraising initiative with one of Kenya's greatest sporting passions, running.

Safaricom is proud to have associated to have been part of marathon for the last 19 years,” says Charles Wanjohi, Safaricom’s Director of the Consumer Business Unit.

This year’s edition seeks to raise Sh100 million.

To date, the marathon has raised over Sh750 million for conservation and community development across Kenya.