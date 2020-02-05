By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Bedan Karoki has been included in the Kenya Police Service team for Saturday’s Lotto Athletics Kenya Cross Country Championships at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi.

Karoki has won the police title three times before, claiming his maiden crown in 2012 before recapturing it in 2014 and 2015. But didn’t compete at the Police championships three weeks ago.

He will team up with former national champions Philemon Rono and Geoffrey Kamworor, the latter who sealed his seventh Police title three weeks ago.

Kamworor is also aiming for a third national title after previous wins in 2016 and 2018 while Rono hopes to complete a double after his 2013 victory.

Karoki has been named as a reserve in Kenya’s marathon team to the Tokyo Olympic Games. The team has defending champion Eliud Kipchoge, World Championships bronze medallist Amos Kipruto and Lawrence Cherono, winner of the Boston and Chicago marathons last year.

Kipchoge, meanwhile, has also claimed the national cross country titles before, in 2004 and 2005. “It feels great to make the Police team again and I am confident of sealing my fourth crown come Saturday even though the field looks strong,” said Karoki, who is preparing for the March 1 Tokyo Marathon.

Advertisement

Kenya Police Service coach Isaac Kirwa said Karoki, Kamworor and Rono will team up with Josephat Boit, Hosea Kimosop and Emmanuel Bett in their quest to reclaim national glory.

CHEROTICH, NDIWA LEAD POLICE ASSAULT

Jackline Cherotich will spearhead Police’s women’s assault at the nationals alongside former national champion Stacy Ndiwa and World Championships 5,000 metres silver medallist Margaret Chelimo.

Cherotich stunned defending champion Chelimo and Ndiwa for her maiden Kenya Police Service crown last weekend. Ndiwa, who won the Police title in 2018, is the only athlete in the police team to have held the national title in 2018.

Kirwa said 2013 World Championships 5,000m silver medallist Mercy Cherono, Lilian Chebii and Caroline Nyaga will also make Police team.

The 2017 World Championships 1,500m gold medallist Elijah Manang’oi is also due to make a return from an injury to fly the Police flag in the mixed relay race. The team also has the 2017 World Cross Country Championships mixed relay gold medallist Beatrice Chepkoech, the 2013 world 800m champion Eunice Sum and Gilbert Kwemoi.

“We have had good training camp in Iten and were due back in Nairobi on Tuesday, ready for the battle,” said Kirwa.