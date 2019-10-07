Pomp, colour as Team Kenya jets back home

By AYUMBA AYODI

Team Kenya for the the just concluded World Athletics Championships in Doha jetted back to a heroic reception at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday.

At hand to receive the team was Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, who had arrived earlier from Doha.

Mohammed paid glowing tribute to the athletes for their tireless effort, discipline and dedication that saw the country finish second once again behind powerhouse United States in the standingS with 11 medals; five gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

The Qatar Airlines plane carrying the team of 46 athletes and a number of officials touched down shortly before 2.30pm.

"It's humbling that some of the athletes competed with serious injuries but still delivered medals for Kenya," said Mohammed, singling out Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng'etich.

"She (Faith) had a nasty leg injury, but battled to the end to win silver for the country. She could have beaten Sifan Hassan easily if not for the injury."

Chepng'etich was the women's 1,500m defending champion. The World Championships was her third outing since making a return from maternity break.

She won at Prefontaine on her return and the trials for the World Championships.

Chepng'etich arrived in the country earlier on Sunday for treatment.

Team captain and 2015 World Javelin champion, Julius Yego, who reached the final of his event, hailed his charges performance.

Yego said the performance can get better with good preparations and diversification to sprints and field events.

"What we lack are good training facilities," said Yego, adding that it's disheartening to have dominated for the last nine years, yet there is no athlete who is ready to fit in his spikes.

Yego called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to personally intervene and have good facilities availed for sportsmen and women in the country.

"We have had people over the years from the government talking about how they are committed to providing facilities, but that has only been meant for the media and public relations purpose. We need to get serious," said Yego, adding that Kenya was a sleeping giant in sprints and field events.

"It's embarrassing to only have two sprinters and two athletes in field events in Doha yet we have potential that is yet to be tapped."

Former Vice President Moody Awori, who accompanied the team in Doha, said the era where athletes have battled to get allowances among other payments is gone.

"I can say now that we have the resources and all will be well. We shall provide the facilities athletes want henceforth," said Awori, who is a member of the Sports Fund Board.