By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

The cancellation of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games in Japan was like a slap on the face of David Lekuta Rudisha, a double 800m Olympic champion and world record holder.

“This is not the kind of news you expect at this time of the year and say its OK. I am still trying to come to terms with this devastating development coming at a time like this. I was expecting this year to be my year of a big comeback,” said Rudisha.

Rudisha won 800m gold in the 2012 London Olympic Games, stopping the clock in 1:40.91 to become the first athlete in history to dip under the 1:41 barrier.

The 32-year-old chief inspector of Police based in Eldoret defended his Olympic title at the 2016 Rio Games in 1:42.15. He again wrote history by becoming the first man to retain the Olympic 800m title in half a century by cruising to victory.

“I was recovering well from injury in time for Tokyo Olympics and it seems this year I will not test my endurance and fitness in the global arena. I was hoping to retain my title with a more blistering pace but coronavirus pandemic has abruptly slammed brakes in my preparations,” he told Nation Sport.

“This is a sad moment for me. The cancellation of the Summer Games was a tough decision and has affected my preparations both physically and mentally in a great way.”

Advertisement

He added: “I feel very sad that I will not defend my Olympic title this year but as fate would have it there is nothing I can do.”

For the better part of this year, Rudisha had been training in Eldoret and Iten but has temporarily shifted base and is now having his daily, light workout at his rural village of Oloibor-soito in Kilgoris, Transmara in Narok County.

“My injury had healed and my medical specialist had given me a clean bill of health. I was almost hitting a 100 percent mark in my training programme. I was building up well before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted my daily workout,” said Rudisha.

Olympic and World 800m champion David Rudisha jogs during a training session for the World Athletics Championships on July 22, 2017 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

He added: “The crisis has put me in an awkward situation. I am fit for now but I don’t know when I will run my next race. I can’t idle around. I must do some training to keep in shape until the season bounces back.”

He said even as he was shaping up for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the suspension of the athletics calendar has completely messed his comeback season.

“I was planning to sit down with my manager Michel Boeting and strategise which races I will compete in this year but this crisis has put on hold our plans,” said Rudisha.

He said he was optimistic that athletics will survive this pandemic and athletes will bounce back to a thriving competitive season.

“As for me the next cause of action is to strictly follow the advice of my medical specialist as I continue to watch my fitness level ahead of next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo,” the world record holder said.

“It is sad that I have been training hard and I was almost hitting my top form just a few months before the Olympic Games.

“Athletes are in catch 22 situation. There is no sign of things returning back to normalcy any time soon. Even as they train alone they can’t push their bodies to maximum limit because they don’t know when competition will resume.

“This wait and see attitude that many athletes are currently in have put many of us in a tricky situation.”

However, he commended the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and World Athletics for suspending the athletics calendar.

“I think that was a wise decision until everything comes back to normal there is no point of risking athletes lives for now,” said Rudisha.

He pointed out that many athletes were yet to come to terms with the effects of the crisis.

“Many athletes are slowly adjusting to the harsh realities and hopefully the world will soon find a permanent and lasting solution to this pandemic.”

David Rudisha works out at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani hostels' Swimming pool on July 29, 2017. Rudisha is out of Kenya's team for the 2017 World Championship after picking up an injury. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Rudisha urged athletes to stay calm as they train individually and respect social distancing guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

“Even in times of crisis there is always hope. I can see some light at the end of the tunnel and I advise my colleagues to strictly observe social guidelines and follow religiously Ministry of Health regulations and stay safe because when Covid-19 is overcome we will bounce back into action in good shape and hit the field and track with thrilling runs,” said Rudisha.

He added: “This is the best time for athletes to put into action the tough rules they learn daily in the field by helping their loved families to respect and adhere to the safety rules. Our families are our number one fans and as this is where we draw our greatest inspiration and we should guide them well at this time of crisis.”

He said staying with his family at the height of this crisis has been one of his sweetest moment as an athlete.

“The cancellation is a blessing in disguise as I am having good times with my three loving daughters aged 10, five and two-and-half years and my wife. I am enjoying the fun in the living room as my elder daughter dictates how the TV remote will be handled as she firmly controls it to search for her favourite cartoons programmes as we exchange banters and hearty laughs,” said Rudisha.

He added: “The screaming cries of my last born daughter is sweet to my years. I think the girls are really enjoying seeing their dad sit next to their mum. From their mood I think they are feeling as if they are on top of the world and to them it is as if every day I am around it is Christmas!”

He said after his morning workout he occasionally jogs with the kids in the compound and later goes to his farm.

“Farming is my other passion. I put aside my training boots and wear my gumboots and plunge into the vegetable farm and weed my onions. I am enjoying every moment. Eating fresh food direct from the farm deliciously prepared by my wife makes me wonder how I have been surviving eating hotel food all these years,” said Rudisha.