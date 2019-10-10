Putin says Russia complying with Wada demands

By AFP

MOSCOW

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was complying with all of the World Anti-Doping Agency's demands, as Russia faces a another possible ban in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

"We are actively cooperating with Wada. The requirements presented by this organisation are being fully complied with," Putin told a sports conference in the city of Nizhny Novgorod.

"Our athletes are, above all, concerned with ensuring that any shortcomings relating to anti-doping issues remain in the past and that Russian athletes can compete on an equal footing," he said.

Russia stands to be declared non-compliant by Wada if it fails to explain why evidence of some positive tests handed over by a whistle-blower does not show up in data provided by Moscow's anti-doping laboratory in January.

In September, Wada gave Moscow three weeks to respond to what it said were "inconsistencies" in the data.

This week the agency said it had received a response.

Russian sports minister Pavel Kolobkov said the response addressed "all requirements."

On Wednesday, Russia's anti-doping agency chief Yuri Ganus told German media he believed data handed over from Moscow to WADA had been intentionally manipulated.