Qualine, Kiprop win Kapsokwony Cross Country titles

African Games 1,500m champion Qualine Kiprop and Endebess 10km winner Kenneth Kiprop on Saturday won their respective races in the fourth leg of the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Championships Series held at Kapsokwony in Bungoma County.

True to his pre-race prediction, Kiprop won the senior men's 10km race in 31 minutes and 26 seconds.

Simon Letaya finished second in 31:31 while Kennedy Kipyego settled for third place in 31:38.

"It was a tight race but I'm happy because I had prepared well and that's why I bagged victory after running tactically," said Kiprop.

Kiprop told Nation Sport his focus is now on the last cross country leg in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet on January 4 as he sets his eyes on the national trials in Nairobi.

"My recent win in Endebess and now in Kapsokwony is part of the build up ahead of the tough challenge that awaits me in the regional competition and the national trials," Kiprop added.

In the senior women's race, Qualine shook off her competitors at an early stages to win the race in 36:28.2.

Kericho-based Josephine Jelagat came in second after timing 36:57.34 while Jackline Adudonyang settled for third place in 37:00.0.

Qualine said that she was happy to win the race thanks to her good preparations back at her training base in Torongo, Baringo County.

"I will be focusing on the remaining part of the competition because my target is to represent my country in the Africa Cross Country Championships in Lome, Togo next year," said the soft-spoken athlete.

"The Cross Country race is a good build-up for my favourite race (1,500m) where I will be eyeing a slot in Team Kenya that will be heading to Tokyo, Japan for the Olympics Games," added Qualine.

In the junior 8km men category, Charles Karuri won in 24:48, beating Samuel Kibet to second place who clocked 24:54 while Felix Kibet was third in 25:06.

The 6km junior women race saw Winny Kimutai emerge on top in 21:36 ahead of Beatrice Cheburet who timed 21:43 while Irene Chepkorir was third in 22:12.

Selected results

10km senior women

1. Qualine Kiprop - 36:28.2

2. Josephine Chelagat - 36:57.36

3. Jackline Adudonyang - 37:00.00

4. Sarah Naibei - 38:07.51

5. Summary Cherotich - 39:20.02

10km senior men

1. Kenneth Kiprop - 31:26

2. Simon Letaya - 31:31

3. Kennedy Kipyego - 31:38

4. Mateiko Kibet - 31:58

5. Boaz Kipkurgat - 32:12

8km junior men

1. Charles Kakuri - 24:48

2. Samuel Kibet - 24:54

3. Felix Kibet - 25:06

4. Naibei Kiplimo - 25:12

5. Shadrack Chesire - 25:17

6km junior women

1. Winnie Kimutai - 21:36

2. Beatrice Cheburet - 21:43

3. Irene Chepkorir - 22:12

4. Janet Chepkoech - 22:20