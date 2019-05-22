Races offer interesting match-ups at Mumias Sports Complex

By BERNARD ROTICH

The second edition of Athletics Kenya Track and Field meeting takes place this weekend at Mumias Sports Complex.

The event will be held on Friday and Saturday.

“The two-day event will be held at the Mumias Sports Complex, and we expect a good number of track and field athletes. We hope to stage a successful event,” said Patrick Kipsang, Western region Athletics Kenya chairman.

Josphat Kipchirchir will be seeking to continue his winning form when he lines up in 10,000 metres race after winning in the first leg of the meeting held at Ruring’u Stadium in Nyeri County.

Kipchirchir, who has been training in Mosoriot in Nandi County, told Nation Sports that he has prepared adequately for the event as he seeks to defend the title he won last year.

The athlete is eyeing a slot in the All Africa Games, and heis expected to put up a spirited fight on Saturday ahead of the national trials for the World Championships.

“My training has gone well. I will be out to retain my title this weekend in Mumias. The field is rich but I will give it my best shot and hopefully be in the podium as the winner,” said Kipchichir.

Kipchirchir won the race in the first leg after running in 28 minutes and 56.9 seconds to finidh ahead of Alfred Barkach (28:57.6) and third-placed Abel Mutai (29:00.0). In Mumias, the athlete will come up against the World Under-20 10,000 m champion Rhonex Kipruto, marathon specialist Mathew Kisorio, Alfred Barkach, among others. Gloria Mulee, who has been training in Nyeri, will feature in long jump in Mumias.