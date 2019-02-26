AK Relay Series venue changed

By AYUMBA AYODI

The first leg of the Athletics Kenya Relay (AK) Series that was due for Saturday has been moved from Shanzu Teachers Training College grounds, Mombasa to Kenya Prisons grounds, Nairobi West.

AK vice president Paul Mutwii, who is in charge of competitions, disclosed that Shanzu grounds will not be available.

The warm up track and the main arena at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani have all been booked for other functions.

Mutwii explained that the program on Saturday will include the two events that have been introduced by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) at the World Relays Championships planned for May 11 and 12 in Yokohama, Japan.

The two events that have been added to the World Relays program are mixed 2x2x400m relay and mixed shuttle hurdles relay. The 2x2x400m replaces the 4x800m relay, which proved to have limited appeal at previous editions of the World Relay.

Mutwii noted that it’s only the new events where teams will be formed for competition, but the rest of the programme will have flat races in 100m, 200, 400m and 800m.

“Just like before, we will hold flat events then we pick teams for the relays later. However, we are requesting our regions to form teams for the new races,” said Mutwii.

AK Relay Series have three events. After Nairobi the Series will head to Kisumu on March 16, before coming back to Nairobi on April 6. The National trials due April 13 Lorna Kiplagat Stadium, Iten.

The new events join the men's and women's 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x400m and the mixed 4x400m. This means there will now be three men's events, three women's events and three mixed events being contested in Yokohama.

The mixed shuttle hurdles event will feature two men and two women on each team, running 110m legs.

The relay will begin with the women running their standard 100m hurdles race from the finish line towards the traditional start, but running an extra 10 metres at the end of their leg to account for the extra distance.