Kimunyan, Kiplagat win races in Eldoret

Former 3,000 metres world youth champion Richard Kimunyan and 2010 400m African Championships bronze medallist Maureen Kiplagat won their races in the opening day of Athletics Kenya track and field meeting in Eldoret on Saturday.

Kimunyan, who trains at Torongo Training Camp in Baringo County, broke into a sprint in the last 100 metres to win men’s 10,000m in 30 minutes, 29.03 seconds at the University of Eldoret grounds. He was followed by Josphat Kipchirchir (30:29:04) and Kimutai of Uasin Gishu (30:29:08).

“I had planned to start the race behind everyone else because I have not trained well after competing in cross country races,” said Kimunyan.

In the second final of the day, Maureen Jelagat of Kenya Prisons Service clocked 64:5 to win women’s 400m hurdles ahead of Brigit Jelagat of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) who timed 66.1, and Winnie Jelagat from Torongo Training Camp (68.4).

National women’s 400m record holder Hellen Syombua of Kenya Police clocked 54.7 to easily win and qualify for the finals of the one-lap race ahead of her team mates Veronica Mutua (55.5) and Gladys Musyoki (55.6).

On Sunday, women’s 1,500m final is expected to be a thriller when former 800m world champion Eunice Sum takes on Africa 1,500m champion Qualine Kiprop.

