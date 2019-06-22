Little-known Kiprop, Kasait to lead Kenya's charge in 5000m

The 2017 World Cross Country bronze medallist Lilian Kasait and little-known Robert Kiprop will lead Kenya's assault in 5,000m at the African Games slated from August 23 to September 6 in Casablanca, Morocco.

Kasait clocked 15:25.98 to triumph, beating World Under-20 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet and Lydia Jeruto in 15:28.21 and 15:28.59 respectively to all qualify.

"I am more than ready to make my first appearance at African Games," said Kasait.

Chebet, who is also the World Cross Country Under-20 champion, said the is also rearing to go. "I love my progress and I would like to perform well with African Games being my first major senior event, " said Chebet.

Kiprop finally gets to don the national colours for the first time after several attempts.