  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Athletics

Little-known Kiprop, Kasait to lead Kenya's charge in 5000m

Saturday June 22 2019

Lilian Kasait (left) and Beatrice Chebet rest after the women's 5,000m race during the Athletics Kenya National trials fro the African Games at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 22, 2019. PHOTO | AYUMBA AYODI |

Lilian Kasait (left) and Beatrice Chebet rest after the women's 5,000m race during the Athletics Kenya National trials fro the African Games at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 22, 2019. PHOTO | AYUMBA AYODI |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Kasait clocked 15:25.98 to triumph, beating World Under-20 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet and Lydia Jeruto in 15:28.21 and 15:28.59 respectively to all qualify.
Advertisement
 

The 2017 World Cross Country bronze medallist Lilian Kasait and little-known Robert Kiprop will lead Kenya's assault in 5,000m at the African Games slated from August 23 to September 6 in Casablanca, Morocco.

Kasait clocked 15:25.98 to triumph, beating World Under-20 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet and Lydia Jeruto in 15:28.21 and 15:28.59 respectively to all qualify.

"I am more than ready to make my first appearance at African Games," said Kasait.

Chebet, who is also the World Cross Country Under-20 champion, said the is also rearing to go. "I love my progress and I would like to perform well with African Games being my first major senior event, " said Chebet.

Kiprop finally gets to don the national colours for the first time after several attempts.

Kiprop timed 13:37.1 to win men's 5,000m race beating Richard Kimunyan and World Under-20 and Africa 5,000m champion Edward Zakayo in 13:37.6 and 13:38.3 respectively. They all get to represent Kenya in Morocco. "I am thrilled with my performance. I have tried several times and failed," said Kiprop.

Related Stories

Advertisement