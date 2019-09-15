By NATION REPORTER

Legendary Kenyan coach Patrick Sang was on Sunday full of praise for Geoffrey Kamworor after he sliced 17 seconds off the world record at the Copenhagen Half Marathon.

Kamworor won the race in 58 minutes and one second, an improvement from the previous best of 58:18 set in Valencia last year by his compatriot Abraham Kiptum.

Sang is the lead coach at Kamworor’s NN Running Team, which operates under the Global Sports Communication banner in Kaptagat, and which also has in its line-up world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge.

The 26-year-old Kamworor clearly likes the Danish capital as it was the scene of the first of his three world half-marathon titles.

Kamworor broke away from the pack and raced alone for the final 11 kilometres, defying the heavy rain that fell briefly with 37 minutes on the clock.

He covered the next five kilometres segment in a swift 13:31, reaching 15 kilometres in 41:03, 11 seconds inside sub-58-minute pace.

Although he slowed slightly in the final quarter, he was still well inside world record pace but the clock agonisingly ticked over 58 minutes as he crossed the line.

“The weather conditions were not ideal at the start of the race (windy with potential for precipitation) and it’s really fulfilling that he did it.