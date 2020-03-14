alexa Semenya switches to sprints in search of more Olympics glory - Daily Nation
Semenya switches to sprints in search of more Olympics glory

Saturday March 14 2020

South African 800m Olympic champion Caster Semenya (right) competes in the women's 200m final during the Athletics Gauteng North Championships at the LC de Villiers Athletics Stadium in Pretoria on March 13, 2020. PHOTO | PHILL MAGAKOE | AFP

South African 800m Olympic champion Caster Semenya (right) competes in the women's 200m final during the Athletics Gauteng North Championships at the LC de Villiers Athletics Stadium in Pretoria on March 13, 2020. PHOTO | PHILL MAGAKOE |  AFP

  The 29-year-old is prohibited from defending her 800m Olympics title because she refuses to adhere to testosterone regulations set by governing body World Athletics.
AFP
By AFP
PRETORIA

Star South African 800-metre athlete Caster Semenya said on Friday she hopes to compete in the 200m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 29-year-old is prohibited from defending her 800m Olympics title because she refuses to adhere to testosterone regulations set by governing body World Athletics.

Semenya, and other female athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD), are banned from competing in races between 400m and the mile unless they take testosterone-lowering medication.

The South African must clock a 22.80-second 200m to qualify for Tokyo and her best time, achieved Friday in Pretoria when winning a provincial championships final, is 23.49 sec.

"My dream has always been, and will continue to be, to compete at the highest level of sport," Semenya said on her Instagram account.

"...so in order pursue my goals and dreams, I have decided to change events and compete in the 200m.

"This decision has not been an easy one, but I look forward to the challenge, and will work hard, doing all I can to qualify for Tokyo and compete to the best of my ability for South Africa."

