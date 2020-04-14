Shock as another Kenyan marathon star suspended for a doping violation
Tuesday April 14 2020
The 2017 London Marathon champion Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru has been suspended for a doping violation.
The Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) on Tuesday announced having provisionally suspended Wanjiru with immediate effect for an Athlete Biological Passport violation under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.
Wanjiru shot to the limelight when he edged out Ethiopian long-distance running legend Kenenisa Bekele to London Marathon victory in 2017 before finishing eighth in the 2017 London World Championships.