Shock as another Kenyan marathon star suspended for a doping violation

Tuesday April 14 2020

Daniel Wanjiru of Kenya celebrates while crossing the finish line to win the Amsterdam Marathon in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on October 16, 2016. PHOTO | OLAF KRAAK | AFP

Daniel Wanjiru of Kenya celebrates while crossing the finish line to win the Amsterdam Marathon in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on October 16, 2016. PHOTO | OLAF KRAAK |  AFP

  • The Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) on Tuesday announced having provisionally suspended Wanjiru with immediate effect for an Athlete Biological Passport violation under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.
AYUMBA AYODI
AYUMBA AYODI
The 2017 London Marathon champion Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru has been suspended for a doping violation.

The Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) on Tuesday announced having provisionally suspended Wanjiru with immediate effect for an Athlete Biological Passport violation under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

Wanjiru shot to the limelight when he edged out Ethiopian long-distance running legend Kenenisa Bekele to London Marathon victory in 2017 before finishing eighth in the 2017 London World Championships.

