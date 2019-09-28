Hassan strikes gold, Tirop gets bronze in 10000m

By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

IN DOHA

Kenya's Agnes Tirop settled for bronze in the women's 10,000m final in the Doha World Championships as Ethiopian-born Dutch runner Sifan Hassan won gold at the Khalifa Stadium on Saturday.

This was Hassan's first ever global outdoor title and she did it in style - winning in the fastest time this year of 30min 17.62sec.

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan crosses the finish line to win the Women's 10,000m final at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on September 28, 2019. PHOTO | JEWEL SAMAD | AFP

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan celebrates after winning the Women's 10,000m final at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on September 28, 2019. PHOTO | JEWEL SAMAD | AFP

The 26-year-old outsprinted Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey who timed 30:21.23. Tirop settled for bronze in 30:25.20.

Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey celebrates with the national flag after finishing second in the Women's 10,000m final at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on September 28, 2019. PHOTO | KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV | AFP

Kenya's 5,000m World champion Hellen Obiri, one of the pre-race favourites with defending champion Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia out, finished fifth behind compatriot Rosemary Wanjiru.