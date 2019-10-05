Salazar-backed Sifan wins 1500m gold, Kipyegon takes silver

By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

Faith Chepng'etich Kipyegon on Saturday clocked a national record of 3:54.22 but it was not enough to help her to retain her title as Ethiopia-born Dutch Sifan Hassan won gold in the women's 1500m at the World Championships here.

Hassan surged to her second gold medal of the World Championships with victory in the 1,500 metres, shrugging off the doping controversy that has embroiled her banned coach Alberto Salazar.

The 26-year-old Ethiopian-born Dutch runner romped home in a world leading championship record time of 3min 51.95sec to take gold at the Khalifa Stadium, with 2017 champion Chepng'etich claiming silver and Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay taking bronze.

It was Hassan's second gold medal of the championships following her win in the 10,000m, making her the first woman to successfully double in the two events.

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan (right) leads the Women's 1500m final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 5, 2019. PHOTO | GIUSEPPE CACACE | AFP

