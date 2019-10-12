By VITALIS KIMUTAI

South Rift region was a picture of joy after Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run the marathon under two hours during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge on Saturday.

Kericho Governor Professor Paul Chepkwony joined hundreds of fans at Kericho Green Stadium where the historic moment was beamed live by NTV on a big screen erected by the county government.

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok was at Mulot Secondary School where students and teachers gathered to watch Kipchoge bust the two-hour marathon barrier.

“This is a historic moment for the country with Kipchoge having demonstrated without doubt that with discipline, planning, dedication, a clear target – everything is achievable,” said Dr Barchok amid song and dance.

Professor Chepkwony, who doubles up as Council of Governors Sports and Youth Affairs committee chairman, said: “Kipchoge united Kenyans from different ethnic backgrounds, political persuasions and the world at large. He has shown all of us that it is possible to end tribalism."

Chepkwony said county governments remain committed to promoting sports and nurturing talents.

“In Kericho and Bomet counties for example, we have come up with clear programs and policies including upgrade of stadiums so as to create an enabling environment for sports people to practice with an eye on breaking regional, continental and world records,” said Chepkwony.

Chepkwony and Barchok expressed confidence that the new record would not only encourage youths in the country to do better in athletics but also work hard to improve their living standards.