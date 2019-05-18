alexa Why Kenya wants to amend doping law - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Athletics

Why Kenya wants to amend doping law

Saturday May 18 2019

Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed (third left) attends a press conference at the ministry's headquarters in Nairobi on March 15, 2019. PHOTO | CELLESTINE OLILO |

Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed (third left) attends a press conference at the ministry's headquarters in Nairobi on March 15, 2019. PHOTO | CELLESTINE OLILO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Mohamed affirmed Kenya’s commitment to fight doping and to comply with all requirements of the world anti-doping agency.
Advertisement
 
NATION REPORTER
By NATION REPORTER
More by this Author

Kenya will amend the Anti-Doping Act 2016, the country's Sports Secretary Amina Mohamed has said

Speaking during the Wada Foundation Board meeting in Montreal, Canada, Mohamed said Kenya will also amend the ADAK rules and regulations to ensure they conform to new world regulations set out by the International Standard for Results Management (ISRM).

ISRM establishes mandatory standards of operation that all anti-doping organisations must follow in the concerted fight against use of banned performance enhancement substances in sport.

Mohamed affirmed Kenya’s commitment to fight doping and to comply with all requirements of the world anti-doping agency.

This comes against the background of several high profile Kenyan athletes getting caught for doping.

“Kenya is always ready for continuous monitoring as this will strengthen our anti-doping activities,” said Mohammed.

Also Read

“In fact, Kenya was the pilot country in 2017 for Wada’s audit program and achieved compliance within the stipulated period,” added the Sports CS.

Advertisement