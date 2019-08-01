StanChart Marathon moves back to Nyayo Stadium

By AYUMBA AYODI

The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon has reverted to its traditional starting and finishing points at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The 17th edition of the country’s premier marathon race will be staged on October 27, this year.

Local Organising Committee chairman Peter Gitau disclosed Thursday that the 42km, 21km and 10km races will start long Uhuru Highway opposition the Nyayo National Stadium, before trickling back for the finish inside the arena but at varying points.

Haile Selassie Avenue opposite Railway Club, Nairobi was the start and finish points for 2017 edition after the Nyayo National Stadium was closed for renovation, with the 2018 races starting and ending at Uhuru Park processional way.

“Nyayo National Stadium is much better for logistical planning and we are glad to return to the venue,” said Gitau, adding that the route will remain as it was during the 2016 when the races started at the venue.

Gitau said they have introduced a new Corporate Challenge Relay race that will feature five contestants in each team to revamp the CEO race to make it six the number of races on card. The contestants will in the end cover 42km.

Besides the 42km, 21km, 10km and relay races, there will also be the 21km wheelchair and the usual 5km family fun race.

Gitau was speaking during the launch of this year’s race at the Nyayo National Stadium, a ceremony that was attended by Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia, Standard Chartered Bank chief executive officer Kariuki Ngari and Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei.

Gitau said that registration starts in earnest online at www.sc.com/ke/Nairobimarathon at a fee of Sh 2,000 where they target over 25,000 participations.

An estimated 19,000 participants attended last year’s races with Sh 40 million being raised for the “Seeing is Believing” initiative. This was an improvement from the previous year that witnessed an attendance of 17,000 with Sh 36 million being raised.

Speaking during the launch, Ngari disclosed that the prize money has been increased from Sh 8 million to 12 million, where the winners of the 42km races will pocket Sh 2 million each up from Sh 1.5 million.

“The increase is in line with our intentions to give the event an international allure with those taking part feeling much appre4acited at home,” said Ngari, adding that they want to raise Sh5 billion in the next five years. “With this fund, we shall find and support solutions that bridge inequality and drive sustainable growth,”

Ngari said their goal is to also empower 500,000 adolescent girls, support 100,000 youth towards employability and build the entrepreneurship capability of 50,000 micro and small businesses.

First and second runners up finishers will get Sh 750,000 and Sh 500,000 each. Rewards for those romping home in fourth, fifth and sixth places remain at Sh 150,000, 100,000 and Sh 50,000 respectively.

The winners of the 21km and 21km wheelchair races will go home Sh 300,000 richer each up from Sh 200,000 last year, but first and second runners remain at Sh 150,000 and Sh 100,000 respectively.

The 10km races winners will get to receive Sh 200,000 each up from Sh 110,000, while second and third places finishers will get Sh 150,000 and Sh 100,000 instead pf Sh 60,000 and Sh 30,000 respectively.