Stars clash in Kapsokwony Cross Country

By BERNARD ROTICH

More by this Author

A number of stars will be seeking to continue fine-tuning ahead of the action-packed 2020 season when the fourth leg of Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Championships goes down on Saturday in Kapsokwony, Bungoma County.

Endebess 10km champion Kenneth Kiprop, who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, will be lining up in the senior 10km race where he is optimistic of coming out on top.

"My preparations for the race have been good and I'm looking forward to a good race. My target is to be on the podium," said Kiprop.

“I'm using the race to sharpen my skills ahead of the National Cross Country Championships trials in Nairobi.”

Kiprop is also targeting to be in Team Kenya for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 5000m together with training mate Michael Kibet.

His other training mates Victor Kimutai and Bernard Kipkurui - who is a form one at Kombatich High School - will be competing in the 8km men's junior category.

The 2016 Africa Cross Country junior champion, Miriam Cherop - who won the third leg in Sotik - will also be featuring in the 10km women's senior race.

Cherop won the race two weeks ago in 32:56.01 ahead of Norah Chebet who timed 33:35.00 while Gladys Jerono settled for third place in 33:43.01.

"I know the race will be competitive but I will do my best to win just as I did in Sotik. My target is to represent Kenya in the Africa Cross Country Championships in April," said the Kericho-based athlete, who is also the World Under-20 1,500m silver medallist.

The athletes will converge on Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County for the last series next week ahead of the regional cross country competitions.

This will coincide with the disciplined forces cross country championships before the selected teams battle it out in Nairobi in the National Cross Country Championships trials.