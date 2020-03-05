Steeplechaser Wanjiru wins 5,000m race at Kasarani

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

African Games 3,000 metres steeplechase silver medallist Mercy Wanjiru on Thursday won the 5,000m race as the second leg of Athletics Kenya’s track and field series started at Moi International Sport Centre, Kasarani.

Josphat Too from Keringet tucked in the men's 10,000m title by flooring Victor Korir and Alfred Kimani to second and third place, respectively.

The last three laps in the 5,000m race was a three-horse affair between Wanjiru from the Kenya Defence Forces, Lydia Jeruto and Margaret Nduta before Wanjiru surged ahead in the final lap to win in 15 minutes and 59.8 seconds.

Jeruto, the 2017 World Under-18 Championships’ 800m bronze medallist, who represented Kenya in the 5,000m at the 2019 African Games, finished second in 16:00.6 as Nduta settled for third in 16:04.9.

“It was a beautiful race despite the hot conditions,” said Wanjiru, who was using the race to build endurance as she prepares for her steeplechase season.

“I’ve been working on my speed too,” explained Wanjiru, who has competed in indoor 3,000m races in Italy and USA as she targets the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

400M HURDLES CHAMPION

Advertisement

Too was triumphant in 28:41.0, beating Korir (28:42.3) and Kimani (29:04.4), respectively.

Eglay Nalianya, Aseyo Anzeze and former national 400m champion Jacinta Shikanda won their respectively 400m heats to storm Friday’s final.

Nalianya clocked the fastest qualifying time of 54.9 to win her race, beating Gladys Musyoki to second in 55.2 as both sailed through to the final.

Anzeze timed 55.8 edging out Veronica Mutua and Elizabeth Katungwa in 56.1 and 57.3 as they both eased through to the final. Shikanda clocked 56.7 to see off Mary Wairimu and Edelquin Mutuku in 58.8 and 60.0 to all qualify for the final.

National 400m hurdles champion Nicholas Chirchir will face-off with former national title holder in the 400m hurdles today. Chirchir won his semi-final race with the fastest time of 52.5 seconds, beating Geoffrey Mutia (54.3) and Duke Mesora (55.3) to all reach the final. Mbuvi timed 52.9 to win his semi-final and qualify alongside Moses Rono, who finished second in 58.2.

Edward Ngunjiri won the other 400m hurdles semi-final in 52.8 to ease through to the final.

National 200m champion Millicent Ndoro, former African Games 100m silver medallist Eunice Kadogo and Monica Zafania won their 200m heats to make today’s final.

Ndoro eased home in 24.5 beating Veronica Mutua (25.1) and Patricia Isichi (25.3) respectively.