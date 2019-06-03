alexa Swiss court temporarily suspends IAAF testosterone rules - Daily Nation
Swiss court temporarily suspends IAAF testosterone rules

Monday June 3 2019

Caster Semenya

South Africa's Caster Semenya competes in the women's 800m during the IAAF Diamond League competition on May 3, 2019 in Doha. PHOTO | KARIM JAAFAR | AFP 

In Summary

  Swiss Federal Tribunal spokesman Peter Josi told AFP that the court had issued a "super-provisional order," barring the application of the IAAF rules until a further hearing can take place concerning the rules that were previously approved by the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.
AFP
By AFP
GENEVA

Switzerland's top court said Monday it had temporarily suspended IAAF rules that oblige athletes including double Olympic champion Caster Semenya to lower her testosterone levels in order to compete in certain events.

Swiss Federal Tribunal spokesman Peter Josi told AFP that the court had issued a "super-provisional order," barring the application of the IAAF rules until a further hearing can take place concerning the rules that were previously approved by the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

