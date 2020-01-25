Tanki wins South Rift Cross Country

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Former Japan-based athlete Julius Tanki from Bomet County Saturday turned on class to win the senior men's race in the Athletics Kenya (AK) South Rift Region's Cross Country Championships.

The competition brought together athletes from five counties - Bomet, Kericho, Narok, Laikipia, Kajiado in readiness for the National Cross Country championships to be held in Nairobi's Uhuru Gardens on February 8.

Tanki of Silibwet Athletics club in Bomet County posted a time of 28:34 minutes in the competition held at Sotik 181 Stadium in Bomet County.

Leonard Lang'at from the neighbouring Kericho County came second in 28:35 minutes in what was a photo finish with Tanki. In the third place was Edwin Kosgei from Bomet county who timed 29:02 minutes.

Kericho County swept the podium in the senior women's 10km race with Ivyene Chepkemoi winning in 32:30 minutes. Jackline Cherotich finished second in 32:30 minutes while Emmaculate Anyango was third in 33:23.

In the junior men's 8km race, Joseph Too of Bomet County posted a time of 23:01 minutes to emerge winner followed by Emmanuel Kiprotich who timed 23:07. Kiprono Sitonik from Laikipia sealed the podium in 23:09 minutes.

