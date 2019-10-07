Team Kenya medallists in Doha

Elijah Manang'oi was ruled out of the Doha Championships due to injury but Timothy Cheruiyot ensured the 1500m gold returned home

Kenya also picked 11 medals in Doha with five being gold, two silver and four bronze

It was a repeat of the 2017 edition in London where Kenya emerged runner-up as USA won the overall title

By AYUMBA AYODI

Curtains came down on the IAAF World Athletics Championships on Sunday in Doha with Kenya finishing second behind United States of America.

Only Hellen Obiri (5,000m) and Conseslus Kipruto (3,000m steeplechase) defended their titles.

Faith Chepng'etich, 1500m champion in London, settled for silver while 2017 world marathon champion Geoffrey Kirui finished 14th.

Elijah Manang'oi was ruled out of the Doha Championships due to injury but Timothy Cheruiyot ensured the 1500m gold returned home.

Gold

Timothy Cheruiyot (1,500m)

Conseslus Kipruto (3,000m steeplechase)

Ruth Chepng’etich (marathon),

Beatrice Chepkoech (3,000m steeplechase)

Hellen Obiri (5,000m)

Silver

Faith Chepng’etich (1,500m),

Margaret Chelimo (5,000m),

Bronze

Ferguson Rotich (800m),

Rhonex Kipruto (10,000m),

Amos Kipruto (marathon),