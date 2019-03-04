Team Kenya pitch camp in Embu ahead of Demark championships

By BERNARD ROTICH

Team Kenya has finally set camp at Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu for residential training ahead of 43rd IAAF World Cross Country Championships slated for March 30 in Aarhus, Denmark.

The team that was selected last week during the National Cross Country Championships in Eldoret will camp in Embu or the next three weeks before they depart for Denmark where they are expected to dominate the medal brackets.

According to head coach David Letting, majority of the athletes have reported at the camp and the training programme is already underway.

“The turnout is good and we are waiting for the remaining few athletes to report to the camp. We are in contact with them and we will soon be a full house,” said Letting.

Letting also said that team will undergo intensive training with input from other coaches as they polish up ahead of the global that has attracted more than 60 countries.

“We know many countries are really working hard to beat Kenya but we are going to make sure we improve our performance from the previous championships in Kampala.”

Kenya will hunting for the elusive junior medals that they missed out in Kampala in 2017 as they only bagged bronze through Richard Kimunyan and Celliphine Chespol in women’s category.

In the senior category, defending champion Goeffrey Kamworor will be looking for a third title after he led his compatriot Leonard Barsoton in a 1-2 finish in Kampala.

“We are going to train hard ahead of the competition but our main agenda is to once again shine in Denmark and retain our title,” said Kamworor.

Kamworor will be battling it out with his compatriots Kimunyan, Evans Keitany, former World Under-20 champion in 10,000m Rodgers Kwemoi, former World Under-20 champion in 3,000m steeplechase Amos Kirui and World Under-20 champion in 10,000m Rhonex Kipruto.

The women senior category will also be looking forward to retain what was witnessed in Kampala. The ladies are hoping to replicate their performance when they swept the first six positions.

The team comprises of World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri, Beatrice Mutai, world record holder in 3,000m steeplechase Beatrice Chepkoech, World Cross Country bronze medalist in the junior category Lilian Kasait, Deborah Samum and Eva Cherono.