Tergat: NOC-K will offer best conditions for marathoners

By JOHN KARIUKI

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) will do whatever it takes to make sure Kenya’s marathon team to the Tokyo Olympic Games get the best training possible to rake in the medals.

NOC-K President Paul Tergat on Friday welcomed Athletics Kenya’s selection of a strong team and assured that his committee is ready to work with the athletes to ensure Kenya defends the men’s and women’s gold medals won by Eliud Kipchoge and Jemimah Sumgong, respectively, at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Tergat was speaking on the sidelines of a forum to draft a marketing plan for the Olympic committee in Nairobi. “This is a great Olympic marathon team,” Tergat, himself an Olympic legend and former world marathon record holder, said.

“Other federations should also do their best to qualify for the global games as NOC-K would love to enter the biggest ever contingent of athletes to the Games.”

Tergat, who won a silver medal in the 10,000 metres at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, said the marketing workshop is part of NOC-K’s efforts to implement its strategic objectives.

“Further, it is a deliberate step to ensure that NOC-K empowers its federations and associations to make them competitive and efficient in delivering services to the country's sports people,” he added. “We are alive to the critical role played by NOC-K’s stakeholders and partners in achieving desired results and delivering on our mandate.”