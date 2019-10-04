alexa Cheruiyot bosses semis to keep gold dream alive - Daily Nation
Cheruiyot bosses semis to keep gold dream alive

Friday October 4 2019

Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot (centre) leads the men's 1500m semi-final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 4, 2019. PHOTO | KARIM JAAFAR |

Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot (centre) leads the men's 1500m semi-final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 4, 2019. PHOTO | KARIM JAAFAR |  AFP

  • The Kenyan silver medallist in 2017 London, timed 3:36.53 to finish ahead of Taoufik Makhloufi of Morocco (3:36.69) and Great Britain's Neil Gourley (3:36.69).
JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA
By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA
IN DOHA

Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot bossed the semi-finals to ease into the 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships here on Friday.

The Kenyan silver medallist in 2017 London, timed 3:36.53 to finish ahead of Taoufik Makhloufi of Morocco (3:36.69) and Great Britain's Neil Gourley (3:36.69).

Cheruiyot's compatriot Rodgers Kwemoi also made it to the final after finishing second in the second semi-final in 3:36.53 behind Poland's Marcin Lewandowski, who clocked 3:36.50.

More to follow...

