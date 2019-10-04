Cheruiyot bosses semis to keep gold dream alive
Friday October 4 2019
IN DOHA
Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot bossed the semi-finals to ease into the 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships here on Friday.
The Kenyan silver medallist in 2017 London, timed 3:36.53 to finish ahead of Taoufik Makhloufi of Morocco (3:36.69) and Great Britain's Neil Gourley (3:36.69).
Cheruiyot's compatriot Rodgers Kwemoi also made it to the final after finishing second in the second semi-final in 3:36.53 behind Poland's Marcin Lewandowski, who clocked 3:36.50.
