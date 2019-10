By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

IN DOHA

Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot led from gun to tape to win the men's 1500 metres on the final day of the World Athletics Championship on Sunday.

In an astonishing run leading from pillar to post, the Kenyan timed 3min 29.26sec to secure the fifth gold for the country.

Algeria's 2012 Olympic champion Taoufik Makhloufi took silver in 3:31.38 whilst Poland's Marcin Lewandowski took the bronze in a time of 3:31.46.